FXI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.71, changing hands as low as $28.61 per share. iShares China Large-Cap shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FXI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.87 per share, with $34.825 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.73.
