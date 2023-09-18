FXD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FXD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.65, changing hands as low as $52.51 per share. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FXD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FXD's low point in its 52 week range is $42.61 per share, with $58.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.73.

