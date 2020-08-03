FVD, FXE: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, which added 10,300,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FVD, in morning trading today United Parcel Service is down about 0.9%, and Anheuser-busch Inbev is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust, which added 800,000 units, for a 35.6% increase in outstanding units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.