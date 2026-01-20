FVCBankcorp, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $5.64 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $4.90 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FVCBankcorp, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.69 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.5% to $16.92 million from $14.91 million last year.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.64 Mln. vs. $4.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $16.92 Mln vs. $14.91 Mln last year.

