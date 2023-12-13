FUTY Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FUTY ETF (Symbol: FUTY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.60, changing hands as high as $42.13 per share. FUTY shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUTY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUTY's low point in its 52 week range is $35.32 per share, with $47.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.25.

