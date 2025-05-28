Futures Suggests Wall Street To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The FOMC minutes might be the major focus on Wednesday. Initial trends in the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar gained, while gold ticked up. Oil inched up.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly down.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 9.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 47.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday. The Nasdaq shot up 461.96 points or 2.5 percent to 19,199.16, the S&P 500 surged 118.72 points or 2.1 percent to 5,921.54 and the Dow jumped 740.58 points or 1.8 percent to 42,343.65.

On the Economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 13.0.

Two-year Floating Rate Note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Five-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC minutes will be issued at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended lower on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,339.93.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.53 percent to 23,258.31.

Japanese shares ended little changed.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.13 percent to 8,396.90. The broader All Ordinaries index ended little changed at 8,624.90.

European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is declining 10.54 points or 0.13 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 91.49 points or 0.38 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 5.76 points or 0.07 percent. The Swiss Market Index is falling 95.45 points or 0.77 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.36 percent.

