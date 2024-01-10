Future-Proof Your Practice by Choosing a Broker-Dealer with the Right Technology

For advisors contemplating switching to a new broker-dealer, carefully evaluating the candidate firms' technology platforms is essential. Their robustness and capabilities can directly influence both advisor success and client trust. Below are three areas to consider.

The Roadmap to Tomorrow: Does the broker-dealer prioritize continuous investment in platform upgrades and new features? Do they have a clear vision for the future of their tech offerings? Knowing where the firm is headed is as essential as knowing where it currently stands.

Growth without Growing Pains: Platforms should facilitate growth, not hinder it. Assess the platform's scalability. Can it handle your growing client base and evolving service needs? Can it be customized to your specific workflows and strategies?

Trusting the Vault: Advisors cannot afford to gamble with client security. Investigate the firms' cybersecurity protocols and data privacy policies. Are they robust and up to date? Do they prioritize data encryption and access control? A single security breach can shatter client trust and an advisor's reputation.

Choosing the right broker-dealer is more than finding the highest paycheck. By evaluating the firms' tech infrastructures, advisors can determine which platform will best enable their growth while safeguarding their client's sensitive data.

Finsum: Select a tech-forward broker-dealer for growth and security in your advisory practice. Evaluate for scalability, innovation, and client data protection.

technology

broker deals

advisors switching firms

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.