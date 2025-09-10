FUTU Soars 222% in a Year & Beats Industry: How to Play the Stock Now?

Futu Holdings Limited FUTU shares have performed remarkably over the past year. Prices have grown a whopping 221.8%, outperforming the 87.6% surge of its industry and the 20.1% rise in the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry peers, Mogo’s MOGO 53.9% rally and Vimeo’s VMEO 6.1% fall.

1-Year Price Performance

The year-to-date price performance also shows that FUTU has outperformed Mogo and Vimeo. While Futu Holdings has skyrocketed 135.1%, Mogo has rallied 30.1% and Vimeo has declined 24.9%.

Investors may find the strong increase in FUTU share prices appealing, prompting them to create a long-term position. Whether it is a sound idea to buy the stock now needs to be assessed. Let us delve deeper to arrive at a conclusion.

FUTU’s Big 3: Expansion, Innovation & Client Engagement

In the second quarter of 2025, Futu Holdings reached a milestone in its international expansion with more than 50% of funded accounts from clients outside of Futu Securities Hong Kong. The United States and Singapore are FUTU’s largest international markets. That being said, the company is expanding swiftly in Japan and Malaysia, with Australia and Canada showing promising growth.

The growth narrative across the countries that are conventionally not Futu Holdings’ primary target is a testament to FUTU’s successful international expansion strategy. This expansion results in the creation of a broad client base, which boosted new funded accounts by 32% year over year. Furthermore, marketing partnerships with the New York Mets are instrumental to improving FUTU’s brand image and recognition, primarily in the United States.

The product and service innovation front looks impressive, with Futu Holdings determined to provide a one-stop trading platform to its clients with diverse offerings, including IPO financing in markets like Malaysia, crypto-trading, fixed income products to Singapore and Hong Kong and principal-protected structured products.

AI has been a vital part of FUTU’s product and service strategy. Post the successful launch of Futubull AI in Hong Kong, the company rolled out moomoo AI across the international markets. This product provides global investors with smart and efficient investment tools.

The company’s international expansion strategy and product and service innovation strategy have improved its client engagement and retention. In the June-end quarter, total client assets surged 68.1% year over year, with the daily average client assets jumping 59.9%. FUTU’s client retention rate stayed well above 98%, suggesting strong client loyalty.

FUTU: A Cheap Stock With Strong Liquidity & Profitability

Futu Holdings’ stock appears to be significantly undervalued. It is currently priced at 21.17 times forward 12-month earnings per share, lower than the industry’s average of 28.13 times. In terms of the trailing 12-month EV-to-EBITDA ratio, FUTU is trading at 10.16 times, substantially below the industry average of 38.03 times.

FUTU’s return on equity (ROE) of 26.4% stands way above the industry average of 6.7%. Also, in terms of return on invested capital (ROIC), FUTU with 15.6% exceeds the industry average of 3.6%. The company’s ROE and ROIC paint a solid picture of profitability, suggesting maximizing returns.

Regarding liquidity, Futu Holdings’ current ratio in the second quarter of 2025 was 1.18, unchanged from the prior quarter. Although this figure is below the industry average of 1.78, it remains above 1, indicating that the company can comfortably meet its short-term obligations.

Futu Holdings’ Strong Top & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FUTU’s 2025 sales is $2.4 billion, indicating a 38.2% year-over-year rally, and it is anticipated to rise 6.4% in 2026. The consensus estimate for earnings is set at $8.24 per share for 2025, implying a 64.5% year-over-year surge, with a 11.3% rise expected in 2026.

Over the past 60 days, three EPS estimates for both 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward with no downward adjustments. During the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings increased 16.4%, and the estimate for 2026 rose 13.8%. These upward revisions highlight analysts' confidence.

Buy FUTU Now

Futu Holdings has achieved success by expanding its international presence and growing its customer base through innovative products and services. The company maintains strong profitability and liquidity, outperforming its industry peers significantly. FUTU is a heavily undervalued and fundamentally strong stock with positive earnings adjustments reflecting analyst optimism.

The aforementioned factors solidify the company’s growth trajectory and compel us to recommend that investors buy the stock now and benefit from long-term returns.

FUTU has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

