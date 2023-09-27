News & Insights

Markets
HTOO

Fusion Fuel Secures Purchase Order For 300 KW Electrolyzer

September 27, 2023 — 02:03 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) on Wednesday announced a significant achievement in the commercialization of its HEVO-Chain system by signing a contract with a global leader in sustainable building solutions, which operates in building materials segments, for an order for a 300 kW PEM electrolyzer and the necessary balance of plant equipment.

The system will utilize Fusion Fuel's HEVO-Chain technology, which uses modular 20 kW Cubes to deliver green hydrogen solutions customized to meet customer needs.

The company stated that this project will mark the first deployment of its oxygen capture system, which will enable the facility to capture both hydrogen and oxygen released during the electrolysis of water, helping the client reduce its environmental impact by using oxygen for other applications.

The project will be developed in Spain and is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HTOO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.