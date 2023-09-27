Fusion Fuel Secures Purchase Order For 300 KW Electrolyzer

(RTTNews) - Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) on Wednesday announced a significant achievement in the commercialization of its HEVO-Chain system by signing a contract with a global leader in sustainable building solutions, which operates in building materials segments, for an order for a 300 kW PEM electrolyzer and the necessary balance of plant equipment.

The system will utilize Fusion Fuel's HEVO-Chain technology, which uses modular 20 kW Cubes to deliver green hydrogen solutions customized to meet customer needs.

The company stated that this project will mark the first deployment of its oxygen capture system, which will enable the facility to capture both hydrogen and oxygen released during the electrolysis of water, helping the client reduce its environmental impact by using oxygen for other applications.

The project will be developed in Spain and is expected to be fully operational by the first half of 2024.

