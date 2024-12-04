Funding Circle Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Funding Circle Holdings Limited (GB:FCH) has released an update.

Funding Circle Holdings plc has repurchased and canceled 135,938 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing buyback initiative. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 137.0932 pence per share, reducing the company’s total issued share capital to 329,741,809 ordinary shares. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

