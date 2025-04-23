Fund Update: Perigon Wealth Management, LLC opened a $4.2M position in $SCMB stock

Perigon Wealth Management, LLC has opened a new $4.2M position in $SCMB, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $SCMB.
$SCMB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $SCMB stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FORT POINT CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 796,024 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,441,896
- CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST CO removed 286,901 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,278,678
- PERIGON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC added 165,158 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,190,058
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 142,396 shares (+47.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,656,729
- PALLAS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 129,549 shares (+24.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,286,658
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 114,312 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,935,532
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 86,932 shares (-74.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,232,413
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
