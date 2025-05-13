Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $25.8M position in $IVT stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $25.8M position in $IVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVT.
$IVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $IVT stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 880,633 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,864,191
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 879,965 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,844,572
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 839,541 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,295,370
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 496,744 shares (+1098.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,966,896
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 400,000 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,052,000
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 354,941 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,694,372
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 320,132 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,645,577
$IVT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/26/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
$IVT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $31.0 on 04/26/2025
- Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 01/01/2025
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
