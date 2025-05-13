Fund Update: Neuberger Berman Group LLC opened a $25.8M position in $IVT stock

Neuberger Berman Group LLC has opened a new $25.8M position in $IVT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $IVT.

$IVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $IVT stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/26/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025

$IVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BTIG set a target price of $31.0 on 04/26/2025

on 04/26/2025 Linda Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $34.0 on 01/01/2025

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

