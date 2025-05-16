Fund Update: Empowered Funds, LLC opened a $15.7M position in $LTPZ stock

Empowered Funds, LLC has opened a new $15.7M position in $LTPZ, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $LTPZ.
$LTPZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 40 institutional investors add shares of $LTPZ stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALMANACK INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC. added 416,481 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,839,818
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC added 285,894 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,678,426
- AE WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC removed 188,272 shares (-82.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,324,836
- ALTI GLOBAL, INC. removed 176,700 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,690,228
- FOREFRONT ANALYTICS, LLC removed 167,311 shares (-95.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,175,335
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 148,211 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,127,891
- GOODMAN ADVISORY GROUP, LLC added 83,974 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,605,134
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $LTPZ ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.