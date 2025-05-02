Fund Update: Dakota Wealth Management opened a $8.9M position in $TLT stock

Dakota Wealth Management has opened a new $8.9M position in $TLT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $TLT.
$TLT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 592 institutional investors add shares of $TLT stock to their portfolio, and 660 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 18,492,499 shares (-47.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,614,949,937
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 18,341,371 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,601,751,929
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 13,651,319 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,192,169,688
- CIBC WORLD MARKET INC. removed 9,209,855 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $804,296,637
- ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 8,889,711 shares (-55.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $809,230,392
- RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 5,373,843 shares (-11.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $469,297,709
- CAPULA MANAGEMENT LTD added 5,216,417 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $455,549,696
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
Check out Quiver Quantitative's $TLT ticker page for more data.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.