Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $5.2M position in $CKPT stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $5.2M position in $CKPT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CKPT.
$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 6,074,216 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,539,832
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,831,741 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,480,233
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,294,777 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,230,899
- GABELLI FUNDS LLC added 1,105,950 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,468,038
- GABELLI & CO INVESTMENT ADVISERS, INC. added 1,019,750 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,119,790
- GROUPE LA FRANCAISE added 840,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,393,600
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND added 750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,030,000
$CKPT Insider Trading Activity
$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 857,051 shares for an estimated $3,199,754.
- WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 354,864 shares for an estimated $1,398,300.
Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.
