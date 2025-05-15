Fund Update: BARCLAYS PLC opened a $5.2M position in $CKPT stock

BARCLAYS PLC has opened a new $5.2M position in $CKPT, per a new SEC 13F filing. This disclosure reflects the funds' holdings for the 03-31-2025 report period. You can see the fund's full portfolio on Quiver Quantitative, and also track the largest institutional owners of $CKPT.

$CKPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $CKPT stock to their portfolio, and 34 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CKPT Insider Trading Activity

$CKPT insiders have traded $CKPT stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CKPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES F III OLIVIERO (CEO, President and Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 857,051 shares for an estimated $3,199,754 .

. WILLIAM GARRETT GRAY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 354,864 shares for an estimated $1,398,300.

Note that there may be inaccuracies in these estimates due to filing errors by the funds, parsing errors by us, or other anomalies.

