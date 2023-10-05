Fund Returns: Tech Stabilizes After Down Month, Utilities And Gold Mining Down - Large-Cap Winners And Losers

We performed a screening of large-cap ETFs, defined as having Assets Under Management (AUM) above $10 billion - to determine what funds had the largest positive and negative returns on the week, according to data from etfdb.com. Only non-leveraged funds were considered.

Winners

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: IYW)

IYW is up 0.81% over the trailing week.

The iShares U.S. Technology ETF offers exposure to the U.S. tech market. It is a relatively low-cost option and extremely liquid.

The fund has $10.9 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.40%. URA has holdings in 137 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 63.47% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 18.00% and 16.71% of the fund, respectively.

IYW is up 40.29% YTD.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLK)

XLK was down 0.56% on the week.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund is a very low-cost ETF offering exposure to specific areas of the tech sector like IT services, wireless telecommunication services, semiconductors, and more.

The fund has $48.13 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.10%. XLK has holdings in 67 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 69.60% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) making up 23.22% and 22.83% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, XLK is up 31.73%.

Losers

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLU)

XLU is down 1.94% over the trailing week.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund provides exposure to companies from the electric utility, water utility, multi-utility, independent power and renewable electricity producers, and gas utility industries by seeking to provide results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector Index.

The fund has $12.81 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of .10%. The fund is spread across 31 companies with the top 10 holdings accounting for 58.80% of the fund’s value.

XLU’s largest holdings are NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) and Southern Company (NYSE: SO) making up 13.33% and 8.11% of the fund, respectively.

XLU is down 6.78% YTD.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA: GDX)

GDX was down 6.02% on the week.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF provides exposure to the largest gold mining companies in the world. The performance of the underlying equities tends to correlate to the spot price of gold, making this a sort of indirect investment in gold itself, although this is not a one-to-one correlation.

GDX has $10.33 billion in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.51%. The fund has holdings in 53 companies, with the 10 largest comprising 60.97% of the fund.

The fund’s largest holdings are Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV) making up 9.70% and 8.46% of the fund, respectively.

YTD, GDX is down 9.04%.

