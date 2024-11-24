News & Insights

Stocks

Fullshare Holdings Faces Subsidiary Financial Dispute

November 24, 2024 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fullshare Holdings (HK:0607) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fullshare Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, is embroiled in a dispute over RMB 6.64 billion in outstanding receivables linked to commodity trading agreements. These agreements, made without board approval, are now under investigation by an independent committee. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the situation unfolds.

For further insights into HK:0607 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.