Fullshare Holdings Faces Subsidiary Financial Dispute

Fullshare Holdings has announced that its subsidiary, China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group, is embroiled in a dispute over RMB 6.64 billion in outstanding receivables linked to commodity trading agreements. These agreements, made without board approval, are now under investigation by an independent committee. Investors are urged to exercise caution as the situation unfolds.

