Fuller (FUL) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Fuller said on April 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.82 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 20, 2023 will receive the payment on May 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $64.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.24%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 642 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuller. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 10.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUL is 0.23%, a decrease of 9.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 63,356K shares. The put/call ratio of FUL is 1.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.84% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuller is $89.00. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents an increase of 38.84% from its latest reported closing price of $64.10.

The projected annual revenue for Fuller is $3,982MM, an increase of 7.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.68.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO holds 57K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 5.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 84.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,613K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 12.10% over the last quarter.

Cooke & Bieler holds 569K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 679K shares, representing a decrease of 19.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 99.91% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL holds 9K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 134K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUL by 22.64% over the last quarter.

H.B. Fuller Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2019 net revenue of approximately $3 billion, H.B. Fuller's commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world's biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive.

