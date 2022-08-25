Full-Tilt Trading with Bryan Sapp, CFA [PODCAST]

Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist Bryan Sapp, CFA, joins Patrick for a fun and straight-to-the-point episode. Bryan chats about a hot fertilizer stock he's watching (4:00), how he just scored a 100% profit on a Merck call (7:40), applying contrarianism to options trading (10:00), plus, his life as a poker player and how that has parlayed into options trading excellence (13:30).

