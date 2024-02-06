News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Rebounds As BP Increases Share Buybacks

February 06, 2024 — 04:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday after BP Plc unveiled more share buybacks and announced plans to boost shareholder returns.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 50 points, or 0.7 percent, at 7,663, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Oil giant BP soared 5.8 percent after the oil giant reported its second-highest annual profit in more than decade and announced a $1.75bn share buyback.

Filtronic jumped around 6 percent. The maker of products for the aerospace, defines, telecom, and others projected revenue and profit to be ahead of market expectations for fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025.

Banking group Virgin Money UK added 1.3 percent after delivering Q1 results in line with the guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.