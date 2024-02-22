News & Insights

Markets

FTSE 100 Gives Up Early Gains

February 22, 2024 — 04:32 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday, giving up early gains following Nvidia's strong earnings.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally lower at 7,657 after losing 0.7 percent on Wednesday.

Drug maker AstraZeneca dropped 1.6 percent on going ex-dividend.

Advertising giant WPP tumbled 3 percent despite delivering full-year results largely in line with expectations,

Lloyds Banking Group declined 1.3 percent despite reporting a significant increase in annual profit.

Rolls-Royce soared 6.4 percent. The engineering firm forecast improved performance in 2024 after annual profit more than doubled last year.

Anglo American gained 3.2 percent. The mining giant said it would buy and integrate Vale SA's Serpentina project with its adjacent Minas-Rio mine in Brazil.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.