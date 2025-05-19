Markets

FTSE 100 Drifts Lower In Cautious Trade

May 19, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - U.K. stocks are down in negative territory, losing ground after making a good upmove in the previous week. Investors, awaiting the outcome of a UK - European Union summit in London, are largely making cautious moves.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Stammer are likely to unveil a new defense and security pact, following the negotiators from the two sides reaching a deal to enhance ties between the two regions.

A downward revision in U.S. government's credit outlook by Moody's is weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 55.68 points or 0.64% at 8,628.88 at noon.

Pershing Square Holdings, Scottish Mortgage, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Segro, Land Securities and Ashtead are down 2 to 2.7%.

Antofagasta, Melrose Industries, Halma, BP, Compass Group, Intertek Group and Rio Tinto are also notably lower.

Fresnillo is gaining about 1.8%. EasyJet, Tesco, Vodafone Group, Imperial Brands, Endeavour Mining, Centrica, Convatec Group, Coca-Cola and Sainsbury (J) are up 0.4 to 1.3%.

Shares of Diageo Plc are up nearly 3%. The world's leading spirits company unveiled a $500 million savings plan. Budget carrier Ryanair is up 4.7% after signaling robust demand for travel this summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.