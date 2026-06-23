FTSE 100 Down 0.5% As Miners Decline Sharply

(RTTNews) - The UK stock market's benchmark index FTSE 100 drifted down on Tuesday, pushed lower by losses in technology and mining stocks. Fears of possible rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and a few other central banks, some uncertainty about a lasting truce between Iran and the U.S., and weak regional PMI data weighed as well on sentiment.

The FTSE 100 was down 55.07 points or 0.53% at 10,382.78 nearly half an hour past noon.

Miners Antofagasta, Anglo American Plc and Fresnillo shed 6.6%, 5.5% and 5%, respectively. Glencore drifted down 4.2% and Rio Tinto lost 3.7%, while Endeavour Mining declined 2.4%.

Scottish Mortgage, Polar Capital Technology Trust, IMI, Tesco, Pershing Square Holdings, Computacenter, Spirax Group, Halma, Persimmon, Howden Joinery Group and Weir Group lost 1.7%-4.5%.

Bunzl, Babcock International, British American Tobacco, Relx, AstraZeneca, The Sage Group, Marks & Spencer and Coca-Cola HBC gained 1.3%-3%.

According to a flash estimate the S&P Global UK Composite PMI eased to 49.4 in June from 49.7 in May, a second month of contraction following 11 months of expansion in the British private sector activity. The PMI was expected to come in at 50.6.

The Services PMI dropped to 48.7 in June from 49.3 a month earlier, while the Manufacturing PMI score came in at 53.6 for June, up from 52.2 in May.

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