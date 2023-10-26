FTEC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FTEC ETF (Symbol: FTEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $118.60, changing hands as low as $118.39 per share. FTEC shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $89.855 per share, with $136.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.06.
