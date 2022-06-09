FTA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (Symbol: FTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.52, changing hands as low as $68.25 per share. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FTA's low point in its 52 week range is $63.31 per share, with $73.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.86.

