FSTA Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the FSTA ETF (Symbol: FSTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.39, changing hands as high as $44.72 per share. FSTA shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSTA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.28 per share, with $47.0378 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.75.

