FSTA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the FSTA ETF (Symbol: FSTA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.84, changing hands as high as $45.11 per share. FSTA shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FSTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FSTA's low point in its 52 week range is $40.91 per share, with $49.0288 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.03.

