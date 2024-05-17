The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 678,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 172,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 2.5% with over 42.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 2.4% on volume of over 37.5 million shares. Ambarella is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while Cerence is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.6%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

