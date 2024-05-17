Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 2.5% with over 42.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 2.4% on volume of over 37.5 million shares. Ambarella is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 2.6% on the day, while Cerence is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 12.6%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI
