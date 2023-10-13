Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF (WTAI) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 500,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 137,000. Shares of WTAI were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla (TSLA), trading off about 2.4% with over 55.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), down about 2.7% on volume of over 27.1 million shares. Symbotic (SYM) is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while Samsara (IOT) is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 6.1%.

