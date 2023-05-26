News & Insights

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

May 26, 2023 — 12:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 324,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 3.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading up about 5.2% with over 76.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 4.2% on volume of over 53.7 million shares. C3.AI is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 11.2% on the day, while Bioxcel Therapeutics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4.4%.

