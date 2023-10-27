The Vanguard Materials ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of VAW were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Newmont, trading up about 4% with over 20.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, down about 7.5% on volume of over 14.1 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while Olin is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW

