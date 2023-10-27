Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Newmont, trading up about 4% with over 20.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, down about 7.5% on volume of over 14.1 million shares. Century Aluminum is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 6.7% on the day, while Olin is lagging other components of the Vanguard Materials ETF, trading lower by about 9%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VAW
