News & Insights

Markets
IWS

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

October 06, 2023 — 12:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 373,000. Shares of IWS were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading up about 0.6% with over 66.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Horizon Therapeutics, trading flat on volume of over 28.9 million shares. Clearway Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while Vestis is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IWS
RIVN
HZNP
CWEN
VSTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.