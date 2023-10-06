The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 373,000. Shares of IWS were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Rivian Automotive, trading up about 0.6% with over 66.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Horizon Therapeutics, trading flat on volume of over 28.9 million shares. Clearway Energy is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10.4% on the day, while Vestis is lagging other components of the iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 4.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWS

