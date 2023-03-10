The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of IUS were down about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading trading flat with over 180.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, off about 1.7% on volume of over 64.4 million shares. Bed Bath & Beyond is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 7.3% on the day, while Wayfair is lagging other components of the Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUS

