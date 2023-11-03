The SPDR S&P China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 293,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of GXC were up about 2.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were NIO, trading up about 5.9% with over 39.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Lufax Holding, up about 9.9% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. Belite Bio is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P China ETF Friday, trading lower by about 3.5%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GXC

