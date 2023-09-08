The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 731,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 226,000. Shares of FTXG were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Coca-cola, trading off about 0.4% with over 4.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kraft Heinz, up about 0.3% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Treehouse Foods is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 1.5% on the day, while National Beverage is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.