The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FTQI were off about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Tesla, trading off about 1.4% with over 72.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, down about 2.2% on volume of over 40.6 million shares. Rapid7 is the component faring the best Friday, up by about 5.2% on the day, while Netease is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF, trading lower by about 4.7%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTQI

