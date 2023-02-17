The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 222,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of EES were off about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Silvergate Capital, trading down about 0.6% with over 8.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Sabre, off about 3.6% on volume of over 4.0 million shares. Amc Networks is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 28.4% on the day, while Universal Electronics is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 31.9%.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

