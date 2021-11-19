Markets
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IUSG

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 3.8 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 369,000. Shares of IUSG were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Apple, trading up about 1.2% with over 52.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 3.6% on volume of over 26.4 million shares. Intuit is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 10% on the day, while Championx is lagging other components of the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF, trading lower by about 7.1%.

