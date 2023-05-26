In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Marvell Technology, up about 28% and shares of Credo Technology Group Holding, up about 13.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Energy AlphaDEX Fund ETF, off about 0.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Antero Resources, lower by about 3%, and shares of Coterra Energy, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XSD, FXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.