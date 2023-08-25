In trading on Friday, the SPDR NYSE Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Analog Devices, up about 1.3% and shares of Oracle, up about 1.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 8.4%, and shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XNTK, CQQQ

