In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UR Energy, up about 6.5% and shares of Uranium Energy, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 7.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Exact Sciences, lower by about 1.9%, and shares of Intellia Therapeutics, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.