Friday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

September 22, 2023 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UR Energy, up about 6.5% and shares of Uranium Energy, up about 6.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 7.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Exact Sciences, lower by about 1.9%, and shares of Intellia Therapeutics, lower by about 1.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

URG
UEC
EXAS
NTLA
ARKG
URA

