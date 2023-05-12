News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, ARKW

May 12, 2023 — 12:13 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Solar, up about 25.5% and shares of Array Technologies, up about 13.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, down about 2.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Unity Software, lower by about 6.7%, and shares of Robinhood Markets, lower by about 6.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

