In trading on Friday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Qualcomm, up about 3.5% and shares of Advanced Micro Devices, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 7%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: SMH, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.