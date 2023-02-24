In trading on Friday, the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intuit, up about 2.5% and shares of Edison International, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, down about 3.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Lundin Mining, lower by about 4.3%, and shares of Capstone Copper, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: PBUS, COPX

