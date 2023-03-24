Markets
FFWM

Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, XSD

March 24, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Foundation, up about 7.2% and shares of First Horizon, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Indie Semiconductor, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Monolithic Power Systems, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, XSD
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, XSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFWM
FHN
INDI
MPWR
XSD
KRE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.