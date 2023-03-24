In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Foundation, up about 7.2% and shares of First Horizon, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 2.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Indie Semiconductor, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Monolithic Power Systems, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, XSD

