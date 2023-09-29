In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Customers Bancorp, up about 8.2% and shares of First Foundation, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 2.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Patterson-uti Energy, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Helmerich & Payne, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, OIH

