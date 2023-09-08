News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: IEO, PBW

September 08, 2023 — 12:16 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 6.1% and shares of PBF Energy, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tritium DCFC, lower by about 14.4%, and shares of Ftc Solar, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

