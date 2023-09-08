In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Delek US Holdings, up about 6.1% and shares of PBF Energy, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 1.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tritium DCFC, lower by about 14.4%, and shares of Ftc Solar, lower by about 8.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IEO, PBW

