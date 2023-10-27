In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Marathon Gold, up about 9.6% and shares of Eldorado Gold, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 4.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 14.7%, and shares of Sunrun, lower by about 9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.