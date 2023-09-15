News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ITB

September 15, 2023 — 12:03 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, up about 14.3% and shares of Iamgold, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Builders Firstsource, lower by about 5.2%, and shares of Beazer Homes, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

