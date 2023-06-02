In trading on Friday, the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Chemours, up about 23.7% and shares of Celanese Celanese, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 1.6% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Gatos Silver, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Discovery Silver, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: FXZ, GDXJ

